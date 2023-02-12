Avera Medical Minute
National 2-1-1 Day appreciating Helpline Center staff

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - February 11 is National 2-1-1 Day. The Helpline Center launched 2-1-1 in 2001 and achieved statewide coverage of South Dakota in 2020.

The line provides support to individuals for disaster relief including food or financial difficulties and can also be used to provide transportation, shelter and mental health needs.

The Helpline Center is the only entity in the state accredited by the Alliance for Information and Referral System, and today acknowledges and appreciates their staff for their tireless work providing assistance 24-7.

“At the Helpline Center, we have the privilege to work and connect people, regardless of where they’re at in their journey,” said Betsy Schuster, Helpline Center Vice President of Program Development. “Whether it’s a question about food or utilities or where to go to get a drivers license renewed, it’s such a critical protection point, so that’s why it’s fun to celebrate on 2-1-1 Day.”

The South Dakota Helpline Center responded to 70,000 calls from all across the state last year.

Great Bear Ski Valley, alongside the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System, is hosting a special...
Great Bear helping people with disabilities learn to ski
Ten different shops in downtown Sioux Falls participated in a Galentine’s boutique crawl on...
DTSF boutiques host first ever ‘Galentine’s Boutique Crawl’
