Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Officer dies after fall from bridge in Colorado

Officer Julian Becerra with the Fountain Police Department passed away Saturday from his injuries.
By Jack Heeke, Aaron Vitatoe and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Fountain police officer and Air Force veteran Julian Becerra died of his injuries Saturday night after falling from a bridge in Colorado Springs more than a week earlier.

Becerra was a part of the department’s K-9 unit.

He fell 40 feet from a bridge in Colorado Springs on the night of Feb. 2 while pursuing a a carjacking suspect.

Fountain Police shared the update Saturday, which reads: “It is with extreme sadness that we at the Fountain Police Department notify the public that K-9 Officer Julian Becerra has succumbed to the injuries he suffered during an on-duty incident that occurred on February 2, 2023. We appreciate the public’s outpouring of support over the past week for Officer Becerra, his family and the Fountain Police Department.”

The police department said the family requests privacy.

Foutain Police Officer. End of Watch Feb 11 23
Foutain Police Officer. End of Watch Feb 11 23(Jack Heeke)

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department and Patient Care EMS responded to a call on...
One dead after vehicle crashes into quarry
Two South Dakota men, one from Spearfish and the other from Camp Crook, are charged in a...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a car was struck by a train Friday morning in...
Police: Car struck by train in Sioux Falls
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Former Spencer, IA teacher accepts suspension
South Dakota law makes it a felony for doctors or pharmacists to provide medical abortion...
South Dakota women getting abortion meds from other states

Latest News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives remarks about the unidentified object in Canadian...
Trudeau speaks about object shot down over Canada
A woman was rescued from rubble 132 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, according to CNN...
Turkey detains building contractors as quake deaths pass 33,000
In Hatay, Turkey, an 85-year-old-woman was rescued nearly a week after the quake.
RAW: 85-year-old rescued after 152 hours in quake rubble
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at...
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fall into vat of chocolate