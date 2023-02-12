One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A second fatal crash occurred in Sioux Falls on Saturday afternoon.

Sioux Falls Police, Fire, and Ambulance services were dispatched to an intersection in central Sioux Falls around 3:30 p.m. where a motorcycle with two occupants had impacted with an SUV.

The male motorcycle driver was declared deceased on the scene. The female motorcycle passenger was listed as critical condition at the hospital.

The traffic section of the Sioux Falls police department is leading the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.