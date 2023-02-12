Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Live Updates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2022 NFL season concludes Sunday with Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The game has informally been referred to as “The Andy Reid Bowl”, as Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had previously served as the head coach of the Eagles from 1999 to 2012.

The game has also been referred to as “The Kelce Bowl”, marking the first Super Bowl to feature brothers, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce, playing against each other.

The game will be the first Super Bowl between two Black starting quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Eagles.

Mahomes and Hurts will be the youngest starting quarterback pair in Super Bowl history at 27 and 24 years old, respectively.

Kickoff is set to be at 5:30 p.m. CST with country music superstar Chris Stapleton singing the National Anthem.

Rhianna will be the headliner of the Halftime Show, marking her first live performance in over five years.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.