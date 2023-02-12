SF Fire Rescue responds to Sunday structure fire

Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday in central Sioux Falls.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday in central Sioux Falls.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the lower level of a three-story apartment building. Multiple occupants on the first and second floors were evacuated.

The fire was located and extinguished within ten minutes. Water was trucked in, but fire crews were able to access a nearby fire hydrant that had been properly cleared.

There were no injuries and the cause remains under investigation.

