Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux City Police rescue man on Missouri River ice shelf

A man was rescued from the Missouri River Saturday
A man was rescued from the Missouri River Saturday(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) There was a positive outcome earlier this evening as Sioux City Police rescued a man who was suspected of having mental health crisis.

Around 5 P.M., Sioux City police and rescue crews were dispatched after a man was reportedly standing on an ice shelf on the Missouri River near the Siouxland Veterans’ Memorial Bridge. Police said the man appeared intoxicated and possibly suicidal.

After an hour, police were able to get close enough to restrain the man and get him to safety. He was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to police. Police did not release the identity of the man.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or having a mental health or substance use crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. That number is 9-8-8. You are not alone in your struggles and you can get free-confidential support by calling 9-8-8.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department and Patient Care EMS responded to a call on...
One dead after vehicle crashes into quarry
Two South Dakota men, one from Spearfish and the other from Camp Crook, are charged in a...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a car was struck by a train Friday morning in...
Police: Car struck by train in Sioux Falls
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Former Spencer, IA teacher accepts suspension
A woman says her lost dog has been found after missing for seven years.
Lost dog found after missing for 7 years: ‘Once-in-a-lifetime rescue’

Latest News

Golf Addiction hosting Valentine’s couples scramble
Golf Addiction hosting Valentine’s couples scramble
Golf Addiction hosting Valentine’s couples scramble
Golf Addiction hosting Valentine’s couples scramble
It was the first time the Mitchell community came together since former Dakota Wesleyan...
Fundraiser in Mitchell centered around men’s mental health
It was the first time the Mitchell community came together since former Dakota Wesleyan...
Fundraiser in Mitchell centered around men’s mental health
One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls