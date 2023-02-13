1742nd Transportation Company officially welcomed home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson, Gov. Noem, and other special guests were in attendance at the Sioux Falls convention center to welcome the 1,742nd Transportation Company officially welcomed home the South Dakota Army National Guard.

They returned after a federal deployment of 13 months in Arizona, helping the U.S. customs and border patrol secure the southwest border.

“Those workplaces, those homes have to do without them, without those fathers and mothers and hard workers. It is a gift we can never fully repay, but as the congressman for South Dakota, I wanted to be here today, look them in the eyes and tell them, ‘Thank you,’” said Rep. Dusty Johnson.

The commander of the unit, Rebecca Roselles, was promoted after 3.5 years with the 1742nd.

“You get to know them like they’re your own, I don’t want to call them children because they’re not, but you just care for them that much, and you know what they’re going through back home and in their individual lives and you just want to be there for them,” said Roselles. “Letting that go today was a little emotional, again, after three and a half years being with them, it just is like, wow, I can’t believe everything that we’ve been through.”

The guardsmen are now acclimating to life back home and expressed their pride in having represented the U.S.

“It’s an opportunity not everyone chooses to do, and I’m just happy I chose to be in the South Dakota National Guard just to represent our great state,” said Sgt. Seth Greenough.

