Augustana wins NSIC Swim/Dive championships behind Greenwaldt

WEST FARGO, ND (Dakota News Now) -Augustana won its first NSIC Swimming & Diving Championship as the Vikings amassed 979.5 points. Minnesota State was second with 969 points while St. Cloud State was third with 793 points.

Augustana won seven event championships with four relay and three individual championships, in addition, freshman Bryn Greenwaldt was named the NSIC Swimmer of the Year while head coach Lindsie Micko was named the NSIC Swimming Coach of the Year. The Vikings led from wire to wire.

NSIC Swimming & Diving Award Winners

Diver of the Meet: Meredith Matchinsky, St. Cloud State

Swimmer of the Meet: Victoria Murillo, UMary

Freshman of the Year: Lilly Grebner, Northern State

Diver of the Year: Meredith Matchinsky, St. Cloud State

Swimmer of the Year: Bryn Greenwaldt, Augustana

Diving Coach of the Year: Hanos Mahari, Minnesota State

Swimming Coach of the Year: Lindsie Micko, Augustana

Outstanding Senior of the Year: Lizzy Spaans, Sioux Falls

The NCAA will announce the field for the NCAA Championships on Tuesday, February 21, which will be held on March 8-11 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.

