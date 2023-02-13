Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Augustana wins NSIC Swim/Dive championships behind Greenwaldt

NSIC Swimmer of Year leads Vikings past Mankato
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, ND (Dakota News Now) -Augustana won its first NSIC Swimming & Diving Championship as the Vikings amassed 979.5 points. Minnesota State was second with 969 points while St. Cloud State was third with 793 points.

Augustana won seven event championships with four relay and three individual championships, in addition, freshman Bryn Greenwaldt was named the NSIC Swimmer of the Year while head coach Lindsie Micko was named the NSIC Swimming Coach of the Year. The Vikings led from wire to wire.

NSIC Swimming & Diving Award Winners

Diver of the Meet: Meredith Matchinsky, St. Cloud State

Swimmer of the Meet: Victoria Murillo, UMary

Freshman of the Year: Lilly Grebner, Northern State

Diver of the Year: Meredith Matchinsky, St. Cloud State

Swimmer of the Year: Bryn Greenwaldt, Augustana

Diving Coach of the Year: Hanos Mahari, Minnesota State

Swimming Coach of the Year: Lindsie Micko, Augustana

Outstanding Senior of the Year: Lizzy Spaans, Sioux Falls

The NCAA will announce the field for the NCAA Championships on Tuesday, February 21, which will be held on March 8-11 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department and Patient Care EMS responded to a call on...
One dead after vehicle crashes into quarry
Two South Dakota men, one from Spearfish and the other from Camp Crook, are charged in a...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
A woman says her lost dog has been found after missing for seven years.
Lost dog found after missing for 7 years: ‘Once-in-a-lifetime rescue’
The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a car was struck by a train Friday morning in...
Police: Car struck by train in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Sam Hofer's amazing road to recovery to get back with his teammates
Bridgewater’s Sam Hofer makes an amazing recovery to get back with his teammates
Jackrabbit wrestlers fall just short to Oklahoma in home finale
SDSU wrestlers drop home finale against Oklahoma
Sam Hofer's amazing road to recovery to get back with his teammates
Sam Hofer's amazing recovery to get back on the basketball court
Jackrabbit wrestlers fall just short to Oklahoma in home finale
SDSU wrestlers lose home finale against Oklahoma