Bridgewater’s Sam Hofer makes an amazing recovery to get back with his teammates

BRIDGEWATER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sam Hofer got hurt early in the football season for his high school team.

But unlike a college career where you can redshirt, he realized that if he worked hard he might be able to get back out on the basketball floor with his buddies this winter. And with the help of his mom, he’s done just that.

Photo-journalist Dave Hauck followed Sam throughout his journey including last night at the Corn Palace where he achieved his goal.

Sam Hofer says, “It’s been a huge part of my life. It’s taught me many life lessons and I’ve been grateful for all the opportunities that I’ve had. It’s a small town and you only have so many opportunities to play high school sports while you can. I’ve been taking every opportunity that I have been given.”

I just rolled out on a bootleg pass and decided not to pass it and tried to do a little stiff arm and stutter step and then had my right leg planted and then the guy just came and tackled and I tried to get up and just couldn’t move up leg,” says Sam.

Kristy Hofer says, “So I grabbed a big bag, I knew it was a little more serious and we headed out there and you know your heart breaks for your child when they work as hard as they do and as hard as Sam has. So we went to the emergency room in Flandreau and they determined that his leg was broke. Both the bones in his right leg. We went to Avera and he had his surgery there once he was dis-charged they just gave us directions as far as what he could and couldn’t do.”

Tyler Turbak-Sanford Sports Performance says, “And now we’re at the point of working on cutting and pivoting and jumping and landing and some sports specific type activities.”

Kristy says, “I’m a Physical Therapist at Diamondcare Center in Bridgewater, SD. We started with the original steps and building a range of motion in that right leg and got him to the point where he felt more comfortable and was reaedy to do more. Higher activities was when we decided to come to Sanford Power.”

Sam says, “I wasn’t going to not let myself play basketball and do whatever it took to get ready for basketball season.”

Tyler says, “So we definitely are very gradual with our introduction to what activities they are doing. We don’t throw them off the deep end and tell them to run a 50 yard sprint. There’s progression of exercise and footwork drills that allows them to gradually build up their tolerance and she them the mini milestones.”

Sam says, “It’s huge mentally just to have the right mindset and stay positive every day. There’s going to be some ups and downs. I’ve had my lows, I’ve had my highs and then just staying positive threw it all and going to work every day no matter what.”

Tyler says, “I have very little doubt that he’ll be able to return later this winter and really help out the basketball team and have a successful life going forward.”

Sam says about his mom, “I owe her everything. She’s always been there to help me and if I ever have a question about anything she’s always there to help me and if I need an ultra sound of e-stem it didn’t matter what time of day it was she would do anything for me.”

Kristy says, “A lot of prayers along the way and just believing in the care and Sam just working as hard as he can so we’re very thankful.”

