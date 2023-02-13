Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Chiefs’ offensive lineman welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.(Reed Hoffmann | AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)
By Gabe Swartz and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCTV/Gray News) – Chiefs Kingdom welcomed two new members to the group early on Super Bowl Sunday.

Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth to twin girls in Chicago around 3:30 a.m., according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The post on Twitter said the lineman and his parents were able to FaceTime with Christina and her family live from the hotel lobby.

Allegretti has appeared as a reserve in every game this season for Kansas City.

The Chiefs rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department and Patient Care EMS responded to a call on...
One dead after vehicle crashes into quarry
Nicholas Firkus, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the April...
Man found guilty of murdering wife, staging break-in
A woman says her lost dog has been found after missing for seven years.
Lost dog found after missing for 7 years: ‘Once-in-a-lifetime rescue’
Two South Dakota men, one from Spearfish and the other from Camp Crook, are charged in a...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

Latest News

The College Board is responding to the backlash over its African American AP course.
College Board says Florida officials’ claims about African American AP course are ‘slander’
FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A committee that has been...
Portugal church sex abuse study: victims may number 4,800
FILE - De La Soul's Vincent Mason, left, and David Jude Jolicoeur perform at Rachael Ray's...
De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is continuing to request modern military...
War in Ukraine: Russia pushes advance on Bakhmut, bolsters defenses in south
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the...
GALLERY: Super Bowl 57 ends in win for Kansas City Chiefs