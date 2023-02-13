Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Judge orders partial release of Georgia special grand jury report on Trump, allies

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
By KATE BRUMBACK
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has ordered the release of parts of a report produced by a special grand jury that investigated efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his narrow 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney announced the decision on Monday, three weeks after hearing arguments from prosecutors, who urged the report be kept secret until they decide on charges, and a coalition of media organizations, which pressed for its release.

McBurney said the introduction and conclusion of the report, as well as a section in which the grand jurors expressed concerns that some witnesses may have lied under oath, will be released Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department and Patient Care EMS responded to a call on...
One dead after vehicle crashes into quarry
Nicholas Firkus, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the April...
Man found guilty of murdering wife, staging break-in
A woman says her lost dog has been found after missing for seven years.
Lost dog found after missing for 7 years: ‘Once-in-a-lifetime rescue’
Two South Dakota men, one from Spearfish and the other from Camp Crook, are charged in a...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

Latest News

Emergency workers in Turkey rescue a man from rubble 167 hours after being buried in Turkey's...
Turkey earthquake survivors face despair as rescues wane
FILE - People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory...
5 years after Parkland, families cope through good works
A TV cameraman films the State Opera in Hannover, Germany, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. A German...
German ballet director suspended after feces attack
Chris Stapleton sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Chris Stapleton keeps national anthem simple, bringing many to tears