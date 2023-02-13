Monday Munchies: The Dive celebrates 1 year open

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Hidden inside the Gaslight saloon, you will find a delicious secret.

The Dive started serving their “elevated classic” food items one year ago, and have never looked back.

“So this year has been hard it’s been hard but exciting at the same time and I love cooking this food and having people try it and seeing their faces when they go oh, this is amazing food. So that’s fun for me. So like balances out the hard” says Jeff Von Holtum co-owner of The Dive

Owners Alan Wright and Jeff Von Holtum have a passion for food, and believe that it’s not what you put on the plate but how you treat it.

“I think yeah, you can throw you know numerous ingredients or things onto a plate making it look fancy and whatnot. It’s really how did you develop the flavor of that. So yeah, it’s not about what you use. It’s really Yeah, it’s all about the development” said Alan.

The dive offers bar food, in a whole new light, with a variety of options, from burgers to chislic and everything in between. The thing that sets the Dive apart, is that everything is made from scratch.

“You cannot eat anything here and have it anywhere else nothing can be replicated from the seasoning to the sauces all the way to the country. Everything is homemade.” Alan explained.

The Dive is serving up homemade food, made with love. You can check them out inside the gaslight saloon off 12th street!

