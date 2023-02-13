Avera Medical Minute
Police: Intoxicated driver runs red light, strikes two cars in Sioux Falls

Police report three vehicles were involved in an accident in northern Sioux Falls late Saturday...
Police report three vehicles were involved in an accident in northern Sioux Falls late Saturday night.(Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police report three vehicles were involved in an accident in northern Sioux Falls late Saturday night.

The accident happened at 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of 54th St. North and Cliff Ave.

Two vehicles were making left turns from opposite directions when another vehicle traveling on Cliff Ave. ran a red light. The offending vehicle hit both of the turning vehicles.

The driver was intoxicated and arrested for DWI 2nd, Vehicular Battery, Driving with a Revoked License, Reckless Driving, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Controlled Substance (psilocybin mushrooms).

The driver of the second vehicle, which was a bus, was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no fatalities.

