Police: Intoxicated driver runs red light, strikes two cars in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police report three vehicles were involved in an accident in northern Sioux Falls late Saturday night.

The accident happened at 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of 54th St. North and Cliff Ave.

Two vehicles were making left turns from opposite directions when another vehicle traveling on Cliff Ave. ran a red light. The offending vehicle hit both of the turning vehicles.

The driver was intoxicated and arrested for DWI 2nd, Vehicular Battery, Driving with a Revoked License, Reckless Driving, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Controlled Substance (psilocybin mushrooms).

The driver of the second vehicle, which was a bus, was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no fatalities.

