Sanford Health & Fairview write to MN legislators explaining merger & funding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to SiouxFalls.Business, Sanford CEO Bill Gassen and Fairview Health Services CEO James Hereford sent a letter to Minnesota Legislators regarding the proposed merger of the two healthcare facilities.

The letter disclosed that Denny Sanford, who has already donated nearly $1.5 billion to the health system since 2004, has listed Sanford Health as the primary beneficiary of his estate. After the merger, Minnesota healthcare facilities served by Fairview would benefit from a $500 million investment.

The letter outlines what to expect in the merger and addresses the several questions that arose during the public hearings.

For the full story, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.