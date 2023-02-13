Expect a sunny Monday in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Patchy fog/freezing fog will be possible this morning as temperatures fall into the teens. But we should burn the fog out of here quickly with plenty of sunshine around the region today. The warming trend will continue today, with highs ranging from the low to 40s in the east to the upper 50s out west.

We are tracking our next storm system that will bring widespread rain back to the region Tuesday afternoon. As colder air moves in behind this system, the rain will change to snow Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. Minor accumulations of 1-3″ of snow will be possible, with the best chances for some isolated higher totals across northeast South Dakota. The wind will pick up Tuesday night into Wednesday and it will turn much colder. Blowing snow could impact travel late Tuesday night into your Wednesday morning commute.

A second, stronger system will move across the Central Plains Wednesday night into Thursday. Computer models continue to show a more southern track with this storm system. Since this has become a trend, we have taken snow chances out of the forecast Wednesday night into Thursday morning as it looks like the accumulating snow will pass well to our south. Highs by the weekend should be back in the 30s.

Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we continue to provide you the latest details!

