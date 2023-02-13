Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Brandon Valley senior pursuing secondary education

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Amber House is a go-getter and senior at Brandon Valley High School.

“She is the type of student that every school needs. She is not going to announce herself when she walks into a room but you are going to know she is there,” said Brandon Valley High School Counselor Michelle Stemwedel.

With a 3.98 GPA, Amber takes her studies seriously earning 20 college credits through Northern State University.

“She shows up and she leads very professionally, very quietly, and very effectively and she is going to put her all into all that she does,” said Stemwedel.

“I think it’s really important to give back to people and extracurricular activities provide a great opportunity to meet a lot of people and to make connections that are going to last a long time,” said Amber.

She is involved in the Art Club, Concert Choir, the National Honor Society, the Environmental club, and the Spanish club.

“Just getting to be around certain people. We’re surrounded by great people whether it is the staff or my peers. They’re all really great people,” said Amber.

Amber attributes her drive for success to her family.

“I’m the fifth of six kids in my family. My oldest two siblings especially strive to be great in their academics,” said Amber.

She plans on going to Augustana University in the fall for English and Secondary Education.

“I want to be a high school English teacher. I’ve had a lot of great teachers in my life. My oldest sister is a teacher now too. Throughout middle school, my English teachers made an impact on me,” said Amber.

“Super excited she is going to take these skills and she is going to share them with other students in college and then she is going to hopefully chase that dream of being a teacher and impact even more students as she carries on with her life,” said Stemwedel.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department and Patient Care EMS responded to a call on...
One dead after vehicle crashes into quarry
Nicholas Firkus, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the April...
Man found guilty of murdering wife, staging break-in
A woman says her lost dog has been found after missing for seven years.
Lost dog found after missing for 7 years: ‘Once-in-a-lifetime rescue’
Two South Dakota men, one from Spearfish and the other from Camp Crook, are charged in a...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

Latest News

Deuel High School senior Jackson Baer is our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Deuel senior gives back
Education groups in South Dakota are worried a loss of revenue for the state could trickle down...
Education groups push back on grocery sales tax cut
South Dakota’s newest Secretary of Education has been on the job for a few weeks, starting as...
New Secretary of Education lays out priorities for department
Revisions have been made to the proposed social studies standards following two public...
Educators still question proposed social studies standards after revisions