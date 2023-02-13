Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Brandon Valley senior pursuing secondary education

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Amber House is a go-getter and senior at Brandon Valley High School.

“She is the type of student that every school needs. She is not going to announce herself when she walks into a room but you are going to know she is there,” said Brandon Valley High School Counselor Michelle Stemwedel.

With a 3.98 GPA, Amber takes her studies seriously earning 20 college credits through Northern State University.

“She shows up and she leads very professionally, very quietly, and very effectively and she is going to put her all into all that she does,” said Stemwedel.

“I think it’s really important to give back to people and extracurricular activities provide a great opportunity to meet a lot of people and to make connections that are going to last a long time,” said Amber.

She is involved in the Art Club, Concert Choir, the National Honor Society, the Environmental club, and the Spanish club.

“Just getting to be around certain people. We’re surrounded by great people whether it is the staff or my peers. They’re all really great people,” said Amber.

Amber attributes her drive for success to her family.

“I’m the fifth of six kids in my family. My oldest two siblings especially strive to be great in their academics,” said Amber.

She plans on going to Augustana University in the fall for English and Secondary Education.

“I want to be a high school English teacher. I’ve had a lot of great teachers in my life. My oldest sister is a teacher now too. Throughout middle school, my English teachers made an impact on me,” said Amber.

“Super excited she is going to take these skills and she is going to share them with other students in college and then she is going to hopefully chase that dream of being a teacher and impact even more students as she carries on with her life,” said Stemwedel.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.