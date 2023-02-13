Avera Medical Minute
Veterans Tiny Home Project in Sioux Falls making headway

The Veterans Tiny Home Project in Sioux Falls is coming along as five tiny homes have already...
The Veterans Tiny Home Project in Sioux Falls is coming along as five tiny homes have already seen progress in the village.(Dakota News Now)
By Baylee Peterson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The veterans tiny home project in Sioux Falls is coming along as five tiny homes have already seen progress in the village.

This village will house at-risk veterans who have experienced homelessness.

It will soon have twenty-five homes for veterans with ten of them used for families.

For now, the first five homes will be the focus coming into the spring.

Executive director for the Veterans Community Project of Sioux Falls, Eric Gage discussed just how important this project is for the state of South Dakota.

“Veterans experience homelessness sadly at a higher rate that the average population and with such a high percentage of our population here in South Dakota serving in the military it’s an issue,” said Eric Gage, Veterans Community Project of Sioux Falls executive director.

Remarking on the progress they’ve seen already on the homes.

“The 30th of June we had the largest ground-breaking in the history of Sioux Falls, since then, this wooded two-acre spot in the middle of Sioux Falls that nobody knew was here has been cleared and developed and now has five tiny houses coming together,” said Gage.

James Beaner, is a foreman for Custom Home Improvement that is working on the homes.

As a veteran he says it rewarding to be involved in the process.

“I am actually a veteran and a member of the South Dakota International Guard so it’s pretty cool to be a part of these and help build these homes. It’s a good way to give my talent and skill back to homeless vets,” said James Beaner, Custom Home Improvement foreman.

He says just how helpful volunteers can be throughout the development of these homes.

“Volunteers are awesome, we’ve had a couple come by, a husband and wife come by and they’ve been really helpful clearing snow or helping put stairs on the trailer out there,” said Beaner.

With the overall goal being to not only help shelter veterans but to also connect them through community and resources.

“We’re building a community, our village becomes that community, but also, we want this to be part of the larger community of the Sioux Falls area,” said Gage.

Those with the project say they are hopeful the first veteran will be able to move in by springtime.

For more information or to volunteer or donate you can follow the links at https://www.veteranscommunityproject.org/siouxfalls https://www.facebook.com/VCPSiouxFalls

