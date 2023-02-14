10pm Sportscast Monday, February 13th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brandon Valley-Tea Area girls basketball game was a thriller. The Athlete of the Week, JT has been a Rock star for Lincoln. The SDSU wrestlers react to the loss to Oklahoma and Luverne’s Kam Van Batavia is 2nd on the all-time goal scoring list in Minnesota and 3rd in points.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.