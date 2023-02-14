Blizzard & winter weather advisories forecasted in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have Blizzard Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories set to go into effect around the region starting at six this evening and last through tomorrow morning. The wind will pick up as rain switches over to snow and can cause some reduced visibility. The highest snowfall amounts will be in the northeast, with 3 to 6 inches of snow expected and 55 mph wind gusts.

Our latest storm system will be moving in as we head through our Valentine’s Day. Temperatures will be pretty mild this morning with a lot of us in the upper 30s and low 40s, but temperatures will drop this afternoon as the wind switches to the northwest. Wind gusts will be between 40 and 55 mph later today. Rain is likely in the southeastern parts of the region, and we could see a little rain to the north and west before everything switches to snow later this evening and tonight. The wind will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility so travel tonight won’t be good at all. The heaviest snow is expected in northeastern South Dakota, where we could see 3 to 6 inches of snow. Around Sioux Falls, we could see 1 to 2 inches of fresh snow.

Cold air will spill in on the backside of this system. We’ll be stuck in the teens and 20s for highs Wednesday, Thursday, and for some of us on Friday. But we should warm up over the weekend with highs back in the 30s and 40s.

