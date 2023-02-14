Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Blizzard & winter weather advisories forecasted in South Dakota

SD
SD(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have Blizzard Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories set to go into effect around the region starting at six this evening and last through tomorrow morning. The wind will pick up as rain switches over to snow and can cause some reduced visibility. The highest snowfall amounts will be in the northeast, with 3 to 6 inches of snow expected and 55 mph wind gusts.

Our latest storm system will be moving in as we head through our Valentine’s Day. Temperatures will be pretty mild this morning with a lot of us in the upper 30s and low 40s, but temperatures will drop this afternoon as the wind switches to the northwest. Wind gusts will be between 40 and 55 mph later today. Rain is likely in the southeastern parts of the region, and we could see a little rain to the north and west before everything switches to snow later this evening and tonight. The wind will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility so travel tonight won’t be good at all. The heaviest snow is expected in northeastern South Dakota, where we could see 3 to 6 inches of snow. Around Sioux Falls, we could see 1 to 2 inches of fresh snow.

Cold air will spill in on the backside of this system. We’ll be stuck in the teens and 20s for highs Wednesday, Thursday, and for some of us on Friday. But we should warm up over the weekend with highs back in the 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police report three vehicles were involved in an accident in northern Sioux Falls late Saturday...
Police: Intoxicated driver runs red light, strikes two cars in Sioux Falls
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Jeffs was brought in by the...
Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota; his niece said to be OK
One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in St. Paul Minnesota.
Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute: Robotic Surgery Options Come To Yankton Region
Avera Medical Minute: Robotic Surgery Options Come To Yankton Region
Mother and daughter connect at Dell Rapids assisted living facility
Mother and daughter connect at Dell Rapids assisted living facility
Brookings police and fire departments add wellness app for personnel
Brookings police and fire departments add wellness app for personnel
Sioux Falls School District exploring school boundary changes