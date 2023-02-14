Brandon Valley edges Tea Area in thrilling game as Behrens and Vasecka each score 31 points

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a dual of future SDSU teammates in Brandon Monday night. And when the final buzzer sounded each had scored 31 points in the Brandon Valley 73-65 win over Tea Area.

Hilary Behrens had 31 points and 7 steals to lead the Lynx and Katie Vasecka 31 points and 9 rebounds for the Titans in a classic match-up that was close throughout.

