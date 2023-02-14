Brookings police and fire departments add wellness app for personnel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Being a police officer or a firefighter is no easy job, which is why the Brookings police and fire departments have launched a customized wellness app available to their staff to address any mental health crisis that may arise.

“We have a job that every day we see abnormal things that 99% of the population never sees. It’s forgotten that this stuff affects us,” Lt. Joe Fishbaugher said, with the Brookings police department.

The Cordico wellness app now provides 24/7 assistance to first responders in Brookings, all at the touch of a button.

“Instead of reaching out the next day or two or three days later they can get help at the moment,” Pete Bolzer said, the Brookings fire chief.

“If you have a bad scene at work, and you leave that scene and you’re like I’m kind of struggling. You can just sit in your squad car and just click on there and talk to a therapist,” Fishbaugher said.

Along with immediate access to a therapist or the suicide crisis hotline, the app also provides physical health advice.

“I know a lot of first responders have issues with sleep, it’s a huge thing because that’s when a lot of the flashbacks come back from things you’ve seen,” Fishbaugher said.

“I myself have been trying the yoga and that’s helped my flexibility and it’s helped me relax and I think it’s improved my sleep also,” Pete Bolzer said.

The same support tools available to the first responders are also available to their family members.

“I feel it’s a very important part of a first responder’s mental well-being is the support of their families,” Pete Bolzer said.

The departments already offer peer support and stress management teams, but this app is just another tool to combat any mental health issues.

“I myself lost a friend a couple of years ago in an accident we were called to, had the app been available at that time I think I definitely would have used it,” Officer Nick Oines said.

“We’ve got to take care of our people, if you take care of your people then our people can take better care of the community that they’re serving,” Fishbaugher said.

