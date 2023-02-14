Avera Medical Minute
Club Q in Colorado Springs plans to reopen in the fall following mass shooting

Club Q will reopen this fall after five were killed during a mass shooting and countless others were injured. (Source: KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The owner of Club Q in Colorado Springs announced they plan to reopen in the fall following a mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people.

“We intend to use enhanced security measures, such as new screening technology and a hardened space,” part of a news release from Club Q reads. “We are working diligently with local, state and federal agencies on these enhanced security measures and hope it can become a model for countless queer spaces across the country.”

The owner announced they partnered with HB&A, a woman-owned architecture and planning firm to “achieve our goals of a tribute to the victims and rebuilding the club with enhanced security measures.”

Officials said the November 2022 attack was carried out at the club near North Academy and North Carefree Circle just before midnight.

Two people, Rich Fierro and Thomas James, were credited by authorities with stopping the shooter.

The suspect survived and is facing more than 300 criminal charges.

The people who lost their lives that night include:

Daniel Aston

Derrick Rump

Kelly Loving

Ashley Paugh

Raymond Green

The news release added that two victims of the shooting would be brought on as staff members on an administrative basis.

The club was owned by two people when the shooting took place. The Monday news release was from the club’s co-owner Matthew Haynes.

The Club Q management said it plans to start distributing some funds to former employees and third-party entertainer contractors starting Friday tied to fundraising efforts.

Click here to donate to a verified fundraiser page to help the impacted victims.

Click here to go to a GoFundMe “Central Hub” for donation information.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

