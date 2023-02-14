Frost Fest highlights winter activities in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend, Brookings area attractions are coming together to showcase amazing indoor and outdoor winter activities.

Frost Fest is the perfect mash-up for the entire family.

“We have Frost Fest going on this weekend. It’s a community-wide celebration to really embrace the brr in Brookings and get outside, get inside, get around the community,” said Lili Schlute of Visit Brookings. “People have been really cooped up this winter, so we really just want people out and about.”

Visit Brookings and local Brookings businesses have been working hard to organize Frost Fest to beat the winter blues. The Children’s Museum of South Dakota will be open all weekend in celebration.

“We’re excited to have the Snow Ball,” said Kerrie Vilhauer of the Children’s Museum of South Dakota. “We’re having our prairie turned into a dance floor, so we’ll have a DJ spinning tunes from the balcony, and families will have the opportunity to get all dressed up and come and dance along with us. We also are open all weekend long with special events going on throughout the museum. We’ll have outdoor Strider bike races. We’ll have sledding, that sort of thing. But if the outdoor thing is not your thing, we are offering our indoor play — we have some art activities in the art studio, and we’ll just be playing all weekend long.”

The Agricultural Heritage Museum will also be hosting a farmers market during Frost Fest.

“This weekend at the Agricultural Heritage Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. we’ll be hosting the Frost Fest farmers market,” said Sarah Jacobs. “We partner with the Brookings Farmers Market here in town to support local producers and connect them with consumers here in the Brookings community.”

An event like this is important for businesses and community members alike.

Frost Fest will kick off on Friday with events running through Monday. If you are looking to embrace the brr in Brookings, Frost Fest is the way to go.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.