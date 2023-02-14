Avera Medical Minute
Interstate 29 to close from Watertown to North Dakota state line

Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) will be closed from Watertown to the North...
Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) will be closed from Watertown to the North Dakota state line at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) will be closed from Watertown to the North Dakota state line at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The combination of freezing rain, falling snow, and strong winds will lead to icy road conditions, blowing snow, low visibility, and the potential for blizzard conditions this evening and through the overnight, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

No Travel Advisories are expected to be placed on secondary highways in northeastern South Dakota due to high winds, blowing snow, and low visibility associated with this winter storm system.

Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid the interstate closure.

Significantly reduced visibilities, high winds, and blizzard-like conditions will make travel very dangerous.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

