Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Luverne’s Van Batavia now 2nd on Minnesota’s all-time goal-scoring list (3rd in points)

Kam adds 2 more goals in Saturday’s win for Cardinals
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The incredible career of Luverne’s Kam Van Batavia is winding down. I never thought anyone would break the Cardinals record set by Natalie Domagala of 272 goals.

But she has done just that. Kam has scored 284 goals after 2 more Saturday night which is 2nd in Minnesota girls hockey.

And she’s 3rd in points with 445, 23 behind Natalie Darwitz who also is the leader with 316 goals.

Domagala finished her Luverne career with 356 points which is 7th.

The Luverne girls won that home playoff game over Windom 8-1 Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
Police report three vehicles were involved in an accident in northern Sioux Falls late Saturday...
Police: Intoxicated driver runs red light, strikes two cars in Sioux Falls
The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department and Patient Care EMS responded to a call on...
One dead after vehicle crashes into quarry
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Jeffs was brought in by the...
Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota; his niece said to be OK

Latest News

JT has been a Rockstar in his junior season with the Lincoln Patriots
JT has been a Rockstar for his 2nd-ranked Lincoln Patriots as a junior
Brandon Valley edges Tea Area as Behrens and Vasecka each score 31 points
Brandon Valley edges Tea Area in thrilling game as Behrens and Vasecka each score 31 points
SDSU wrestlers feel they let one get away Sunday against Oklahoma
SDSU wrestlers feel like they let one slip away against Oklahoma Sunday
10pm Sportscast Monday, February 13th
10pm Sportscast Monday, February 13th