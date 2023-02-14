Luverne’s Van Batavia now 2nd on Minnesota’s all-time goal-scoring list (3rd in points)

LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The incredible career of Luverne’s Kam Van Batavia is winding down. I never thought anyone would break the Cardinals record set by Natalie Domagala of 272 goals.

But she has done just that. Kam has scored 284 goals after 2 more Saturday night which is 2nd in Minnesota girls hockey.

And she’s 3rd in points with 445, 23 behind Natalie Darwitz who also is the leader with 316 goals.

Domagala finished her Luverne career with 356 points which is 7th.

The Luverne girls won that home playoff game over Windom 8-1 Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.