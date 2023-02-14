Mistake leads to special election for conservation district

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The race for the two open supervisor positions on the Minnehaha Conservation District board was supposed to be decided in the general election back in November. But an error in communication between the district and the Minnehaha County Auditor’s office means instead, the three candidates won’t find out the results until after a special election Tuesday.

Minnehaha County Auditor Ben Kyte said initially, they understood the race that there were three candidates running for three open supervisor positions on the board. But really, there were only two open positions.

“Once we found out that they should have been on a ballot, we worked with our state’s attorney’s office to rectify that. That’s what we’re doing today, is holding a special election for the Minnehaha County Conservation District Supervisors.” Kyte said.

The role of supervisor is a government position, and along with a board of supervisors oversees the work and contract of the conservation district. That includes helping the district follow along with state and national guidelines, balancing the contracts it has for products and services, and making sure programs the district runs or helps out with are carried out. District Manager John Parker said it’s their role to make sure they balance the work between county, state, and private contracts as well.

“So in our end, we have to work with all of them and we try to the best we can. And that’s why the conservation guys, the ones being elected are very important because they help guide us in monthly meetings, go to other events and stuff.” Parker said.

Kyte said it’s a mistake that was caught too late to put back on the ballot in November, but they still need to follow state election rules on absentee voting and notice given to the public.

“We have three people who wanted to serve, and we want to make sure they are give the opportunity to do that. That’s what this election is about, is giving them that opportunity to serve the public and their interest in conservation.” Kyte said.

This story will be updated with the final results of the election once they are tallied.

