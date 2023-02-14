Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One woman’s unique approach to finding time for mom

Diane Tiedeman says her strong relationship with her mother was a big contributing factor in...
Diane Tiedeman says her strong relationship with her mother was a big contributing factor in her decision to apply to work at Orchard Hills Assisted Living, where her mother resides.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are few things more special than the bond between a mother and her daughter.

Diane Tiedeman says her strong relationship with her mother was a big contributing factor in her decision to apply to work at Orchard Hills Assisted Living, where her mother resides.

Diane serves as the head chef for the facility and appreciates having the ability to pop in and say hi to her mother while she is at work.

”And I do it daily, I’m in her room constantly checking in on her. Giving her kisses and hugs, yep, and she gives them back. She tells me quite often how much she appreciates that I am here with her,” said Diane.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police report three vehicles were involved in an accident in northern Sioux Falls late Saturday...
Police: Intoxicated driver runs red light, strikes two cars in Sioux Falls
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Jeffs was brought in by the...
Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota; his niece said to be OK
One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in St. Paul Minnesota.
Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man

Latest News

Lawmakers
SD republicans want to limit “kid-friendly” drag shows
Performances of "Premiere Premieres" run Feb. 16 through Feb. 19.
Premiere Playhouse staging local plays
Stacy Schaap, the owner of the Flower Mill, joined Dakota News Now to give us some flower ideas...
Valentine’s Day flower ideas, singing quartet
Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day flower ideas, singing quartet