One woman’s unique approach to finding time for mom

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are few things more special than the bond between a mother and her daughter.

Diane Tiedeman says her strong relationship with her mother was a big contributing factor in her decision to apply to work at Orchard Hills Assisted Living, where her mother resides.

Diane serves as the head chef for the facility and appreciates having the ability to pop in and say hi to her mother while she is at work.

”And I do it daily, I’m in her room constantly checking in on her. Giving her kisses and hugs, yep, and she gives them back. She tells me quite often how much she appreciates that I am here with her,” said Diane.

