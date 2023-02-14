Rushmore Athletics cheerleaders on their way to world competition

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than one hundred young athletes from the ages of 5 to 18 participate in cheer classes at Rushmore Athletics.

Owner Jenna Farrar said that since the gym opened in 2019, the athletes have become more competitive.

This is evidenced by three teams placing first at a Denver competition, and all the teams receiving bids to compete at the Allstar World Championship in May in Orlando.

Farrar says it’s an exciting opportunity for the kids and families.

“We’ve never been there, this is the first time we’re going and everyone is really excited and nervous, but really excited about it,” Farrar said.

A lot of teamwork goes into putting on an award-winning show.

Reese Budahl is on the Blizzard.

She herself has tons of responsibilities.

“I fly, and front spot, and do stunts and lots of tumbling. It’s really fun!”

Farrar said that the accomplishments of these athletes are worth more attention in the Rapid City community.

“At the Denver competition, we took 85 kids. That’s a huge thing for Rapid City in general. I’m not sure if there’s another sport in rapid that would take that man kids to one competition at a time.”

Farrar says about 155 kids are on their way to Orlando this spring.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.