SD republicans want to limit “kid-friendly” drag shows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota republicans want to limit “kid-friendly” drag shows on public campuses.

Monday morning, every republican on the house state affairs committee advanced Rep. Chris Karr’s bill, which would limit “lewd and lascivious” content on public campuses and funding for it.

“Should taxpayers be expected to provide resources to host any event students want on campus?... That is why I took this bill further, it isn’t just about SDSU, we are talking about taxpayer resources,” said Karr.

Karr’s bill is an indirect response to a “kid-friendly” drag show that was hosted at SDSU last year. Opponents raised concerns about the bill impacting local schools’ arts programs and chilling other speech.

But Karr suggested the bill was written well enough to avoid any such hang-ups.

“If passed House Bill 1116 affects more than just the drag community, it affects small town school districts that don’t have the enrollment to cover all gender-specific parts in the theater production that rely on taxpayer support,” said Rep. Garrett Satterly.

Republican lawmakers agreed with the argument that the bill would not have unintended consequences.

“I’m surprised today, honestly, that some members of the public school community came in and opposed that, they cited some examples, but my goodness, I cannot think of an event that we would want to be hosted at our public schools which would appeal to a shameful or morbid interest in nudity, sex or excretion,” said Rep. Jon Hansen.

It was one of two bills brought as a result of the drag shows at SDSU last year. The other, by representative Scott Odenbach, was “tabled,” effectively putting an indefinite pause on it.

