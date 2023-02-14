SDSU wrestlers feel like they let one slip away against Oklahoma Sunday

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 16th-ranked Jackrabbits suffered a disappointing loss Sunday at Frost Arena to the Okahoma Sooners 18-13.

Tanner Jordan got them off on the right foot by winning the the opening match with a sudden victory.

But by the time Tanner Sloan took the mat they were down 18-6 and couldn’t quite make the comeback needing a pair of pins.

They lost 19-12 Friday night to #7 Oklahoma State, so it was another very close loss in a match the team felt they were in a position to win.

Tanner Sloan, unbeaten in duals this year says, ”It’s kind of been a pattern. It’s been like that all year. The duals we lose is a one match swing and we just have to believe as a team and certain guys have to know that they can believe in themselves to get the results as a team and for themselves.”

Head Coach Damion Hahn says, ”We had opportunities in all of those matches tonight that we could have scored, we could have put points on the board. You know finishing right. Finishing positions. I think that’s important.”

Like AJ Nevills did in his final home match at Frost with this Sudden Victory in the heavyweight match.

The 11-4 Jacks finish the dual season in Fargo next Sunday against the Bison.

