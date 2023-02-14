Avera Medical Minute
SFPD: Man faces multiple charges after leading slow-speed pursuit

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with four of those ending in the death of the suspect.(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police were responding to a call around 6 p.m. when they noticed a van behind them was swerving into oncoming traffic.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the officers slowed down so the van would pass them, and in passing, the officers might be able to tell if the driver was impaired. The van sideswiped the patrol car as it passed, and at that point, the officers turned on the lights and sounded the sirens, and a slow-speed pursuit began.

Clemens said the officers followed the car as it slowly went from E. 6th St. and eventually stopped in a parking lot of an apartment complex.

David Rockymountain, 40, from Sioux Falls, was charged with a DWI 2nd, aggravated eluding, hit and run, and traffic citations.

The patrol car received minor damages, and no injuries were reported.

