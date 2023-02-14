Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating death threat against two state lawmakers

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety is investigating a death threat made against Reps. Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids) and Fred Deutsch (R-Florence).
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R- Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R- Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.(South Dakota Broadcaster's Association)
By Austin Goss
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - A threat on social media aimed at two South Dakota Republicans is being investigated by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

That’s according to Rep. Fred Deutsch (R-Florence). Deutsch said that members of the state’s highway patrol pulled him and Rep. Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids) away from their legislative duties Monday to inform them of the death threat, and a subsequent investigation into it.

Both Republican lawmakers were directed to contact their families to check on their wellbeing.

“They’re tracking down the threat, and they are guarding my house,” Deutsch said to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory.

Deutsch made a post to social media Monday night, showing him celebrating the passage and the Governor’s signing of HB 1080. It was shared dozens of times on social media. Over the years, both Deutsch and Hansen have been some of the legislature’s most ardent supporters of socially conservative legislation.

South Dakota state law classifies death threats as a felony.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has not yet replied to a request for comment on the matter.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police report three vehicles were involved in an accident in northern Sioux Falls late Saturday...
Police: Intoxicated driver runs red light, strikes two cars in Sioux Falls
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Jeffs was brought in by the...
Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota; his niece said to be OK
One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
SD
Blizzard & winter weather advisories forecasted in South Dakota

Latest News

Brookings police and fire departments add wellness app for personnel
Brookings police and fire departments add wellness app for personnel
Legislators killed a bill Tuesday morning that would have lowered South Dakota’s mandatory...
Senate committee refuses to lower mandatory school attendance age from 18 to 16
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Lincoln vs Roosevelt basketball game
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Lincoln vs. Roosevelt basketball game
6th Street bridge closure to provide “short-term pain,” long-term gain”
6th Street bridge closure to provide “short-term pain,” long-term gain”