Special election held today in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mix-up regarding the number of open positions for the Minnehaha Conservation District Board of Supervisors led to the race being left off the ballot in November.

To correct the mistake made by the County Auditor’s Office, a special election is being held Tuesday for the positions.

County Auditor Ben Kyte said that initially, they understood there were three candidates running for three open positions. But really, there were only two open positions.

The polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

See below for more details about voting and to see a sample ballot.

2023 Minnehaha County Conservation District Supervisor Election Information – February 14, 2023 (Minnehaha County)

2023 Minnehaha County Conservation District Supervisor Election Information – February 14, 2023 (Minnehaha County)

Minnehaha Conservation Sample Ballot (Minnehaha County)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.