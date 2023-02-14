Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Special election held today in Minnehaha County

Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mix-up regarding the number of open positions for the Minnehaha Conservation District Board of Supervisors led to the race being left off the ballot in November.

To correct the mistake made by the County Auditor’s Office, a special election is being held Tuesday for the positions.

County Auditor Ben Kyte said that initially, they understood there were three candidates running for three open positions. But really, there were only two open positions.

The polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

See below for more details about voting and to see a sample ballot.

2023 Minnehaha County Conservation District Supervisor Election Information – February 14, 2023
2023 Minnehaha County Conservation District Supervisor Election Information – February 14, 2023(Minnehaha County)
2023 Minnehaha County Conservation District Supervisor Election Information – February 14, 2023
2023 Minnehaha County Conservation District Supervisor Election Information – February 14, 2023(Minnehaha County)
Minnehaha Conservation Sample Ballot
Minnehaha Conservation Sample Ballot(Minnehaha County)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police report three vehicles were involved in an accident in northern Sioux Falls late Saturday...
Police: Intoxicated driver runs red light, strikes two cars in Sioux Falls
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
SD
Blizzard & winter weather advisories forecasted in South Dakota
Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Jeffs was brought in by the...
Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota; his niece said to be OK
One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Brookings police and fire departments add wellness app for personnel
Brookings police and fire departments add wellness app for personnel
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R- Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating death threat against two state lawmakers
Legislators killed a bill Tuesday morning that would have lowered South Dakota’s mandatory...
Senate committee refuses to lower mandatory school attendance age from 18 to 16
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Lincoln vs Roosevelt basketball game
LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Lincoln vs. Roosevelt basketball game