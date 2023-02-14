Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Student dies after accidental shooting in school parking lot, Texas police say

Out of respect for everyone involved, the police department is asking the public for prayers...
Out of respect for everyone involved, the police department is asking the public for prayers and not questions until all the facts have been gathered.(Source: Gray News)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALHART, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) – A student in Texas died Monday after a firearm was accidentally discharged in the high school’s parking lot.

A spokesperson for the Dalhart Independent School District said a child not enrolled at the district went to Dalhart High School to pick up three students for lunch.

That’s when a gun inside the car went off.

Officers with the Dalhart Police Department said the accidental shooting was an isolated incident and there was no other threat to the school.

“Please be assured that the safety of students and staff is paramount to the District,” Superintendent Jeff Byrd said in a statement. “We are grateful for the quick response and assistance from law enforcement.”

No other information about the shooting was disclosed.

Out of respect for everyone involved, the police department is asking the public for prayers and not questions until all the facts have been gathered.

“We want to stress the need for prayers at this trying time. Hug your loved ones!” the police department said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police report three vehicles were involved in an accident in northern Sioux Falls late Saturday...
Police: Intoxicated driver runs red light, strikes two cars in Sioux Falls
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Jeffs was brought in by the...
Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota; his niece said to be OK
One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in St. Paul Minnesota.
Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man

Latest News

Lawmakers
SD republicans want to limit “kid-friendly” drag shows
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign, challenging Trump
U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a media conference after a meeting of...
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
Performances of "Premiere Premieres" run Feb. 16 through Feb. 19.
Premiere Playhouse staging local plays
The average U.S. tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men's.
Report: Women’s underwear taxed more than men’s in the US