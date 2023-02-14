Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Student from Sioux Falls to appear on ‘Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament’

Ryan Presler, a high school senior at Brandon Valley High School, will make his appearance on...
Ryan Presler, a high school senior at Brandon Valley High School, will make his appearance on Friday, Feb. 24.(Courtesy of Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Brandon Valley High School senior will compete in the “Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament” next week.

Ryan Presler from Sioux Falls will appear on the show on Friday, Feb. 24, facing off against Jackson Jones, a junior at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and Isabella Pagano, a first-year student at CalTech in Pasadena, California.

About the competition

Four seasons ago, “Jeopardy!” had so many excellent teen contestants that the show hosted two Teen Tournaments. Now, those bright young minds are older, wiser, and ready to return to the stage for a first-of-its kind twist on the traditional College Championship format, according to producers for the show.

How it works

Former teen contestants will reunite to face off in a 14-day special event with a $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the Tournament of Champions on the line. The format consists of nine quarterfinal games, three semifinals, and a two-day, total point affair final.

The broadcast schedule is as follows:

Monday, Feb. 20 – Friday, Feb. 24: Quarterfinal Games 1-5

Monday, Feb. 27 – Friday, March 3: Quarterfinal Games 6-9; Semifinal Game 1

Monday, March 6 – Thursday, March 9: Semifinal Games 2-3; Finals Games 1-2

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police report three vehicles were involved in an accident in northern Sioux Falls late Saturday...
Police: Intoxicated driver runs red light, strikes two cars in Sioux Falls
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
SD
Blizzard & winter weather advisories forecasted in South Dakota
Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Jeffs was brought in by the...
Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota; his niece said to be OK
One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Special election held today in Minnehaha County
Brookings police and fire departments add wellness app for personnel
Brookings police and fire departments add wellness app for personnel
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R- Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating death threat against two state lawmakers
Legislators killed a bill Tuesday morning that would have lowered South Dakota’s mandatory...
Senate committee refuses to lower mandatory school attendance age from 18 to 16