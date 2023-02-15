Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, February 14th

HS Basketball highlights and 2 former Jacks having success on the bench at Northwestern
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Roosevelt rode a red-hot 3rd quarter to beat #2AA Lincoln Tuesday night and #1A Dakota Valley kept it’s win streak going. In girls basketball, #5AA O’Gorman won at #4AA Harrisburg and #2AA Washington bested Mitchell.

And speaking of the Kernels, Macy Miller and Kristen Rotert are teaming up for early success as coaches of the Northwestern women’s basketball team in Orange City. Cooper Seamer has their story.

