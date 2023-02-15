Augustana University names interim provost

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin has named Dr. Joel Johnson interim provost of Augustana University.

Johnson will begin serving in his new role in June of 2023 and will serve for two years.

He replaces Provost & Executive Vice President Dr. Colin Irvine, who is leaving Augustana at the end of the academic year to assume a new role as president of Concordia College.

“I am deeply honored to be named interim provost at this exciting moment in Augustana’s history,” Johnson said, “and I am eager to partner with the members of Augustana’s exceptional faculty, staff and administration in providing an education that empowers students to enter this changing world with courage, compassion and wisdom.”

“Dr. Joel Johnson is a renowned scholar and well-respected leader within the Augustana community and beyond. He will bring trusted and valuable experience, insight and ideas, as well as the innovative mindset so important to successfully achieving the goals set forth in our Viking Bold strategic plan as we navigate the complexities of higher education today. I am excited about what lies ahead and grateful for Dr. Johnson’s commitment to serve the university in this essential role,” said Herseth Sandlin.

Johnson’s experience

Johnson is the division chair of social science and Sanford Health Peter Schotten Distinguished Professor of Government & International Affairs. He previously served as chair of the department of government & international affairs, Stanley L. Olsen Chair of Moral Values and advisor to the department’s honors program and Government Club.

Johnson also served on the Steering Committee for Academic Affairs — providing guidance in developing the university’s Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030 strategic plan. He provided critical leadership as co-chair of the Viking Flex Plan Academics Working Group — helping to create the university’s roadmap for successfully and safely navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a member of the President’s Council, he continues to play an important role in the development and implementation of key academic initiatives, faculty priorities and university policies.

Johnson’s background

Before coming to Augustana, Johnson earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science and honors history from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1996, as well as a Master of Arts in political science in 1998 and Ph.D. in political science in 2002, both from Harvard University. Johnson has been the recipient of a Bush Foundation Faculty Development Grant, National Endowment for the Humanities Award and the Core Fellowship from Harvard University. As a Fulbright Senior Scholar, he served for a year as a guest professor at the University of Marburg, Germany.

