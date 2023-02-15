Avera Medical Minute
Brookings police: Man reports TikTok cryptocurrency scammer

The Brookings Police Department urges caution when meeting people online.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Brookings man reported a woman he met on TikTok convinced him to “invest” approximately $100,000 in cryptocurrency on high-risk investments.

The victim reported the possible scam on Feb. 9. He stated he began talking with the woman through Whatsapp, and she sent him a link to a fraudulent app.

Authorities report the victim used the app to “invest” around $100,000 in cryptocurrency on high-risk investments. The fraudulent app showed the victim gained money most of the time but did lose money on a few occasions, says Brookings police in a press release.

According to Brookings police, it was later discovered the female had multiple social media accounts under two names, including what appear to be stolen accounts.

“It is always best to download apps directly through the Apple store or Google Play. Always be cautious when sending money to people you meet online. If you believe someone is attempting to scam you, contact a friend, family member, or local law enforcement for a second opinion. If you become a victim of an online scam, report it to the FBI at IC3.gov and your local law enforcement agency.”

