Crash, hazardous materials leak on interstate causes shelter-in-place in Arizona

Arizona DPS confirmed a truck carrying liquid nitric acid crashed in the median around 2:40 p.m. and the driver was killed.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A shelter-in-place order was extended Wednesday to include a 3-mile radius around the scene of a deadly crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 in Arizona.

The order was re-issued at about 5 a.m. because gas was released as crews attempted to remove the load from the vehicle. The order was originally in effect for a 1-mile area around the crash site.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed a truck carrying liquid nitric acid crashed in the median around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday and the driver was killed.

The incident forced evacuations in the area. Arizona DPS said those who were evacuated should expect to remain displaced until around mid-day Wednesday.

Shortly after the shelter-in-place order was extended, the Vail School District announced that all its schools would be closed.

Interstate 10 was closed in both directions, and there is no timetable for it to reopen. Also, portions of nearby roads were closed.

“This will be an extensive closure,” Arizona DPS said in a tweet. “Motorists in the Tucson area should anticipate an impact on their Wednesday morning commute.”

A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between Kolb and Rita roads Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Anyone within the perimeter of this incident is advised to turn off heaters or air conditioning systems that bring in outside air.

The original shelter-in-place order was lifted at 8:40 p.m. Earlier, first responders helped evacuate everyone within a half-mile of the crash site.

According to the National Library of Medicine, nitric acid is “very toxic by inhalation” and “corrosive to metals or tissue.”

“Prolonged exposure to low concentrations or short-term exposure to high concentrations may result in adverse health effects,” the NLM said on its webpage.

The main uses of the chemical are the production of fertilizers, explosives and rocket fuel.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

