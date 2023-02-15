Departments prepare to respond to overnight road conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With rain throughout the day today and the potential for freezing overnight the city of Sioux Falls is working to respond.

Along with the City of Sioux Falls, the South Dakota DOT is also monitoring the roads.

Both departments highlighting the importance of being flexible and able to adjust to a variety of conditions.

Street operations manager for the City of Sioux Falls, Dustin Hansen gave a presentation to city council today called Snow Removal 101 where he discussed some of these aspects as well as his plan to respond to tonight’s conditions.

“We have obviously adjusted shifts for our crew members, so we have a crew in now just depending on when that freezes back. We have another crew that comes in at midnight, so they’re on alert getting equipment ready so we’ll be ready for what happens,” said Dustin Hansen, City of Sioux Falls street operations manager.

With the rain and snow, he says other projects in the city are typically but on pause.

“We’ve had six to seven crews out daily during the week, over the weekend, so we’re just trying to stay ahead of them. The cold mix really is troublesome and it could come back out when we get more snow events or more rain,” said Hansen.

The South Dakota DOT says they’re concerned with temps dropping overnight.

“That transition in temperature is going to happen in the overnight hours and with the very wet roads we could see some black ice and snow on top of the ice,” said Mark Peterson, SD DOT Aberdeen region engineer.

Sharing their response for regions near Watertown where more snowfall is expected.

“We are closing the interstate from Watertown North at 8:00 p.m. tonight because of those expected conditions,” said Peterson.

For the rest of South Dakota, he says it’s important to monitor road conditions before traveling.

“If you have the 511 app or go to the 511 website or dial 511 typically, we will have up to date conditions in the morning and the we update them throughout the day,” said Peterson.

Hansen wants to remind people to drive safe and give themselves extra time while traveling for their morning commute.

