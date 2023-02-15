Avera Medical Minute
Families keeping close contact after earthquake in Turkey

Ever since the earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, Senem Ocal has been keeping close contact with her family.(Dakota News Now)
By Baylee Peterson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Ever since the earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, Senem Ocal has been keeping close contact with her family.

Ocal grew up in Turkey and was born in the region where the earthquake caused so much devastation.

Now a freshman at Augustana University with family still in Turkey, she says it’s important for her to stay connected despite different time zones.

“In the morning here it’s late at night. It’s difficult to connect, of course, but no matter what, we always keep the connection with each other,” said Ocal.

Some of her family has been directly impacted by the earthquake.

“My grandparents, my cousins, they’re all living in Adana, which was affected by the earthquake, as well. My family is doing well in Istanbul, and my cousins and my uncle and everything, but I lost my grandparents during the earthquake,” said Ocal.

Ocal says it has been hard being away from them during this time.

“I really want to be with them and at least help them, be there for them, but it’s really difficult,” said Ocal.

Ocal’s cousin, Abidin Ozbay, is originally from Turkey.

After hearing the news, he knew he had to travel back to the region to help those who were impacted.

“There was very limited foreign language speakers in the town, so I immediately actually joined them in the rescue force to help them rescue some people from the wrecks,” said Ozbay.

One of his biggest frustrations is with the leadership in Turkey right now.

“There was no emergency plan. Obviously that was the case. In paper and in theory, there was, but in reality, there’s nothing,” said Ozbay.

Ocal wants to encourage people to get involved by donating or volunteering through different programs.

