Garretson couple shares unique Valentine’s tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The love story of Mary Ellen and Arden Sorenson has spanned over seven decades.

“Arden and I went together three or four years before we got married, and we’ve been married for 68 years,” said Mary Ellen.

The couple loved their life on the farm, raising their family there.

“It was wonderful. I mean, it was a great place. They all learned to work. They helped in the field, and they pulled weeds,” said Mary Ellen.

Having each other to lean on helps through the most difficult times. Although the farm had occasional springtime flooding, in 2019, heavy rains and the spring thaw overtook the farm, isolating them from help.

“He said you know it’s too late. The water is already all over the driveway,” said Mary Ellen.

A basement sump pump was quickly overtaken.

“I took one step up and looked down. The water was right behind me,” said Arden.

And when a rescue boat arrived from Windom, the couple was in a desperate situation.

“We stepped from the front door into the boat. The water was that deep,” said Mary Ellen.

While leaving cherished heirlooms behind, Mary Ellen grabbed a container of freshly baked cookies as she entered the rescue boat. When safely on the other side, she offered the cookies to those who rescued the couple as a way to say thank you.

Friends, family, and even strangers cleaned out the house in one day, but the shell of their home was in question.

“It’s full of mold. You’d have to tear it all down,” said Mary Ellen.

So the couple moved into town, a cute apartment in Garretson.

“And the first morning we had breakfast, and after we were done with breakfast, Arden said to be well now what do I do,” said Mary Ellen.

Although the home was a total loss, they still had their love for the land, returning to mow, garden, feed their cats, and help their son farm the land.

“We started going back to the farm daily,” said Mary Ellen.

Through good times, and bad, the Sorensons made a choice.

“You got to have a positive attitude when you get up in the morning. You’ve got to be happy and got to thank God for the day,” said Mary Ellen.

“Why not enjoy your life?” Arden added.

The couple makes special plans each Valentine’s day.

“We had a candlelight steak dinner on Valentine’s Day from 1996 on,” said Mary Ellen.

“And a little glass of wine,” said Arden.

The couple also signs the same Valentine’s card to each other every year, writing another year on the card, dating back to 1996. It’s a reminder that life and love are sweet.

“So blessed with our health. You know, I’m 87, Arden is 89, and we just feel fortunate,” said Mary Ellen.

