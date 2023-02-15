Good Samaritan Society residents receive Valentine’s Day surprise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A seemingly small gesture had a big impact on residents at the Good Samaritan Society - Sioux Falls Center on Valentine’s Day.

Residents received roses and handwritten cards from members of the community.

“Good Samaritan Society is a place of love. It’s just a special place,” said Shari Smith, a retired teacher who surprised residents with roses.

Staff say the community goes above and beyond for residents.

“The Good Samaritan Society – Sioux Falls Center is so fortunate to be part of such a wonderful community. It means so much that people volunteer their time to bring love and happiness to our residents, especially on Valentine’s Day, which is all about love,” said administrator Luke Wanous.

“It means a lot. It means once we’re here, people don’t forget about us,” said resident Floyd Johnson. “They know we’re here, and it’s really nice, especially on Valentine’s Day, to have them do something special for us.”

Staff say some residents may not have family who live close by, and knowing that someone took the time to write a letter makes them feel so loved and appreciated.

“I hope when residents receive these roses and cards, they feel so loved and special – because they truly are. I consider my residents family, and what brings me joy is making them happy. Seeing residents’ eyes light up and smile when they receive and read these hand-written cards and roses is so special,” said Wanous.

