Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Good Samaritan Society residents receive Valentine’s Day surprise

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A seemingly small gesture had a big impact on residents at the Good Samaritan Society - Sioux Falls Center on Valentine’s Day.

Residents received roses and handwritten cards from members of the community.

“Good Samaritan Society is a place of love. It’s just a special place,” said Shari Smith, a retired teacher who surprised residents with roses.

Staff say the community goes above and beyond for residents.

“The Good Samaritan Society – Sioux Falls Center is so fortunate to be part of such a wonderful community. It means so much that people volunteer their time to bring love and happiness to our residents, especially on Valentine’s Day, which is all about love,” said administrator Luke Wanous.

“It means a lot. It means once we’re here, people don’t forget about us,” said resident Floyd Johnson. “They know we’re here, and it’s really nice, especially on Valentine’s Day, to have them do something special for us.”

Staff say some residents may not have family who live close by, and knowing that someone took the time to write a letter makes them feel so loved and appreciated.

“I hope when residents receive these roses and cards, they feel so loved and special – because they truly are. I consider my residents family, and what brings me joy is making them happy. Seeing residents’ eyes light up and smile when they receive and read these hand-written cards and roses is so special,” said Wanous.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash near Beresford killed one person Tuesday afternoon.
DEVELOPING: One dead in two-vehicle crash near Beresford
Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) will be closed from Watertown to the North...
Interstate 29 to close from Watertown to North Dakota state line
SD
Blizzard & winter weather advisories forecasted in South Dakota
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R- Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating death threat against two state lawmakers
Ryan Presler, a high school senior at Brandon Valley High School, will make his appearance on...
Student from Sioux Falls to appear on ‘Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament’

Latest News

Sioux Falls police
Applications being taken for Citizen Police Academy
Good Samaritan Society residents receive Valentine’s Day Surprise
Good Samaritan Society residents receive Valentine’s Day Surprise
A two-vehicle crash near Beresford killed one person Tuesday afternoon.
Update on fatal double semi accident near Beresford
Valentines Day in Valentine Nebraska