LIVE NOW: Noem to outline blueprint for state response to China

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem outlines the blueprint for a state response to China at the America First Policy Institute.

The speech will be live-streamed below at 11:30 a.m. from the America First Policy Institute in Washington, D.C. Following the speech, Noem expects to “sit down for a fireside chat with Steve Yates,” Chair of the China Policy Initiative at the America First Policy Institute.

Noem recently banned TikTok from government devices, and she is also now leading the effort to block China from purchasing American agricultural land.

