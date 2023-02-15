Avera Medical Minute
LIVE NOW: Noem to outline blueprint for state response to China

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican...
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. The South Dakota Legislature’s nine-week session is slated to begin Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, with all eyes on what lawmakers might do with the state’s $423 million surplus. Noem wants to use the money to cover repealing the state sales tax on groceries, a plan some of the state’s staunchest Republicans oppose. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem outlines the blueprint for a state response to China at the America First Policy Institute.

The speech will be live-streamed below at 11:30 a.m. from the America First Policy Institute in Washington, D.C. Following the speech, Noem expects to “sit down for a fireside chat with Steve Yates,” Chair of the China Policy Initiative at the America First Policy Institute.

Noem recently banned TikTok from government devices, and she is also now leading the effort to block China from purchasing American agricultural land.

