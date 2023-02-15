Names released in fatal quarry crash, motorcycle accident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police released the names of the victims from last weekend’s motorcycle crash and quarry accident.

The man who died in the motorcycle crash at 8th and Covell on Saturday is 40-year-old Sioux Falls resident Byron Leroy Hedges, Jr.

The man who died after his vehicle left the road and drove into the quarry at W Madison St. and Lyon Blvd. is 50-year-old Alfred Christopher Demouchette, also a Sioux Falls resident.

Investigators are awaiting autopsy results and working to determine what might have caused each of the fatal accidents.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.