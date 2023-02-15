Names released in fatal quarry crash, motorcycle accident

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police released the names of the victims from last weekend’s motorcycle crash and quarry accident.

The man who died in the motorcycle crash at 8th and Covell on Saturday is 40-year-old Sioux Falls resident Byron Leroy Hedges, Jr.

The man who died after his vehicle left the road and drove into the quarry at W Madison St. and Lyon Blvd. is 50-year-old Alfred Christopher Demouchette, also a Sioux Falls resident.

Investigators are awaiting autopsy results and working to determine what might have caused each of the fatal accidents.

