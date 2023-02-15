Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

O’Gorman and Washington girls win and Dakota Valley boys make it 44 straight wins

Highlights from 3 games Tuesday night
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, HARRISBURG S.D. and SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -

The Harrisburg girls came out on fire in a battle of #4AA and #5AA Tuesday night. But Mahli Abdouch didn’t panic. She scored 19 points to lead the O’Gorman Knights to a come-from-behind win 49-43 over the Tigers.

The Washington Warriors got great balance in a 52-39 win over Mitchell. Grace Peterson led the way with 11 points. Sawyer Stoebner led the Kernels with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

And in Sioux City it was raining 3′s for both teams as the top-ranked Dakota Valley Panthers in Class “A” made it 44 straight wins with a 79-69 victory over the Wolverines of SC West.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) will be closed from Watertown to the North...
Interstate 29 to close from Watertown to North Dakota state line
A two-vehicle crash near Beresford killed one person Tuesday afternoon.
DEVELOPING: One dead in two-vehicle crash near Beresford
Police report three vehicles were involved in an accident in northern Sioux Falls late Saturday...
Police: Intoxicated driver runs red light, strikes two cars in Sioux Falls
SD
Blizzard & winter weather advisories forecasted in South Dakota
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera

Latest News

2 former SDSU stars are having great success on the bench in Orange City
Two former SDSU stars having great success on the bench in Orange City for the Red Raider women
Hot-3rd quarter propels Roosevelt past Lincoln in boys hoops
Red-hot 3rd quarter lifts #5AA Riders past #2AA Patriots on home floor
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, February 14th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, February 14th
O'Gorman and Washington girls win, Dakota Valley boys extend winning streak
O'Gorman and Washington Girls, Dakota Valley Boys victorious in Tuesday hoops