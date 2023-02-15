O’Gorman and Washington girls win and Dakota Valley boys make it 44 straight wins

SIOUX FALLS, HARRISBURG S.D. and SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -

The Harrisburg girls came out on fire in a battle of #4AA and #5AA Tuesday night. But Mahli Abdouch didn’t panic. She scored 19 points to lead the O’Gorman Knights to a come-from-behind win 49-43 over the Tigers.

The Washington Warriors got great balance in a 52-39 win over Mitchell. Grace Peterson led the way with 11 points. Sawyer Stoebner led the Kernels with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

And in Sioux City it was raining 3′s for both teams as the top-ranked Dakota Valley Panthers in Class “A” made it 44 straight wins with a 79-69 victory over the Wolverines of SC West.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.