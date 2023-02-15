Avera Medical Minute
Red-hot 3rd quarter lifts #5AA Riders past #2AA Patriots on home floor

Roosevelt runs past Lincoln in boys hoops Tuesday night
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jackson Brower was on fire in the 3rd quarter as the 5th-ranked Roosevelt Rough Riders pulled away from #2 Lincoln 70-56. Brower connected on four 3-pointers in the 3rd quarter and scored a game-high 24 points for Mitch Begeman as they improved to 11-6. Lincoln dropped to 15-2 with the loss.

