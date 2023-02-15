Senate Committee pass bill limiting foreign purchases of SD land

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A bill being pushed by Gov. Noem’s office cleared its first legislative hurdle on Tuesday.

SB 185, which is intended to limit purchases of foreign AG land in South Dakota, passed through the senate agriculture and natural resources committee unanimously, despite strong pushback from AG groups in the state.

The bill would create a “Committee on Foreign Investments in the US,” which would feature legal and security experts in charge of reviewing land purchases by foreign buyers.

The bill is in response to what some consider the growing presence of “hostile” nations buying land across the country.

“When you see it in small pieces, you don’t necessarily think about the national security implications that need to be considered,” said Gen. Jeffrey Marlette.

Lawmakers heard from at least ten different representatives from agricultural groups across the state who raised serious concerns about the bill. Those concerns included giving the governor too much unilateral authority and concerns that the bill would slow down a “dynamic” business by enforcing the lengthy, time-consuming reviews.

The bill would only apply to sales of one hundred and sixty acres or more.

“There are buildings available, land available, apartments, houses, bare land that can be bought... none of that is covered by this bill,” said Mitch Richter, SD Farmers Union lobbyist.

“This complex issue deserves thoughtful discussion about foreign ownership of land in our state and our nation. But also must consider private property rights, and access to global markets that our agricultural producers depend on,” said Todd Mortenson with the SD Cattlemen’s Association.

Ultimately, senators agreed that some sort of solution is needed, given the prevalence of the issue in the world today and based on inaction from the federal government.

“This committee would provide south dakota the ability to thoroughly vet land transactions to foreign entities, persons, or companies to enforce our state security while preserving property rights for landowners,” said Alan Vester, Gov. Noem’s Deputy General Counsel.

A number of senators who voted for the bill agreed to advance it to the floor for further discussions on updating it.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.