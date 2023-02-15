Snow Ending, Wind Continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We still have Blizzard Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect for parts of the region this morning. While the falling snow is over, we still have wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph that is causing blowing snow and reduced visibility. If you have to get out and about this morning, make sure you’re giving yourself plenty of extra time and stopping distance! The wind will gradually get lighter as the day rolls on, but temperatures will be dropping through the day into the single digits above and below zero tonight.

We’ll see more sunshine and less wind tomorrow, but it will still be cold. Highs will be in the teens and 20s. We’ll slowly warm up through the week though. By the weekend, highs should be well into the 30s around here with even a few 40s out west!

Next week, some cooler air will settle into the region knocking highs into the 20s. We’ll also bring in our next chance of snow by the middle of next week.

