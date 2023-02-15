Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Two former SDSU stars having great success on the bench in Orange City for the Red Raider women

Rotert and Miller are keeping up the winning tradition at Northwestern
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -Climbing to the top of the GPAC in any sport is a tall order. Especially for a new coaching staff looking to find their way in the conference.

But two former Jackrabbits at Northwestern are quickly having success in women’s basketball, and looking to leave their own mark on the tradition-rich program. Cooper Seamer has more from Orange City.

It’s been a hot start to the season for Northwestern Women’s Basketball, after a successful first year of head coaching for former South Dakota State Jackrabbit Kristin Rotert. “There’s a different level of momentum with year two. Just because your student-athletes know you a lot better, they know your system, they know your style. They’re more comfortable with us relationally, they’re more comfortable with what we’re doing. So we’ve just seen a ton of growth on and off the court in our players.” Rotert said.

And she said having another former Jackrabbit on the team, Macy Miller, has been a great addition. Miller followed Rotert when she took over as head coach for the Red Raiders, becoming the first full-time assistant coach in program history. “I love having Macy here. I’m so glad that she decided to join our staff and be a part of this. We’ve become really good friends in this process. But we’re also just very like-minded individuals, our personalities are very similar.” Rotert said.

Both said building trust between them has been beneficial for themsleves and the team. “We know the same things, like what we want to teach our girls defensively, offensively, the same offense. It’s just been good. We’ve been on the same page. It’s nice that she’s allowed me to do a lot of the coaching as well.” Miller said.

“We balance each other really well, and I trust her a lot. I know that I can give her any assignment, or any task in a practice and that she’s going to execute it really well. She’s a great role model and a great mentor for our players.” Rotert said.

A move to coaching wasn’t always on Miller’s radar. After her playing time in Europe though, a call to return to SDSU for a year created a spark to return to college basketball and try something new. “To be honest, I didn’t even know I wanted to get into coaching. It wasn’t until (Aaron Johnston) reached out to me and asked, ‘Would you like to ba a G.A.?’ I was like, ‘You know what, I think I would.’ I thought that was a good stepping stone for me.” Miller said.

Year two looks promising for the Red Raiders, sitting near the top of the GPAC standings and ranked nationally. Rotert said this team is playing well together, as they look to make an even deeper postseason run. “Year one on the job was really stressful, but really fun at the same time. There’s nothing else I’d rather be doing with my life.” Rotert said.

As the players and coaches look to build on a storied history.

Cooper Seamer, Dakota News Now.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) will be closed from Watertown to the North...
Interstate 29 to close from Watertown to North Dakota state line
A two-vehicle crash near Beresford killed one person Tuesday afternoon.
DEVELOPING: One dead in two-vehicle crash near Beresford
Police report three vehicles were involved in an accident in northern Sioux Falls late Saturday...
Police: Intoxicated driver runs red light, strikes two cars in Sioux Falls
SD
Blizzard & winter weather advisories forecasted in South Dakota
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera

Latest News

Hot-3rd quarter propels Roosevelt past Lincoln in boys hoops
Red-hot 3rd quarter lifts #5AA Riders past #2AA Patriots on home floor
O'Gorman and Washington girls win, Dakota Valley boys extend winning streak
O’Gorman and Washington girls win and Dakota Valley boys make it 44 straight wins
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, February 14th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, February 14th
O'Gorman and Washington girls win, Dakota Valley boys extend winning streak
O'Gorman and Washington Girls, Dakota Valley Boys victorious in Tuesday hoops