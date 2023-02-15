Two former SDSU stars having great success on the bench in Orange City for the Red Raider women

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -Climbing to the top of the GPAC in any sport is a tall order. Especially for a new coaching staff looking to find their way in the conference.

But two former Jackrabbits at Northwestern are quickly having success in women’s basketball, and looking to leave their own mark on the tradition-rich program. Cooper Seamer has more from Orange City.

It’s been a hot start to the season for Northwestern Women’s Basketball, after a successful first year of head coaching for former South Dakota State Jackrabbit Kristin Rotert. “There’s a different level of momentum with year two. Just because your student-athletes know you a lot better, they know your system, they know your style. They’re more comfortable with us relationally, they’re more comfortable with what we’re doing. So we’ve just seen a ton of growth on and off the court in our players.” Rotert said.

And she said having another former Jackrabbit on the team, Macy Miller, has been a great addition. Miller followed Rotert when she took over as head coach for the Red Raiders, becoming the first full-time assistant coach in program history. “I love having Macy here. I’m so glad that she decided to join our staff and be a part of this. We’ve become really good friends in this process. But we’re also just very like-minded individuals, our personalities are very similar.” Rotert said.

Both said building trust between them has been beneficial for themsleves and the team. “We know the same things, like what we want to teach our girls defensively, offensively, the same offense. It’s just been good. We’ve been on the same page. It’s nice that she’s allowed me to do a lot of the coaching as well.” Miller said.

“We balance each other really well, and I trust her a lot. I know that I can give her any assignment, or any task in a practice and that she’s going to execute it really well. She’s a great role model and a great mentor for our players.” Rotert said.

A move to coaching wasn’t always on Miller’s radar. After her playing time in Europe though, a call to return to SDSU for a year created a spark to return to college basketball and try something new. “To be honest, I didn’t even know I wanted to get into coaching. It wasn’t until (Aaron Johnston) reached out to me and asked, ‘Would you like to ba a G.A.?’ I was like, ‘You know what, I think I would.’ I thought that was a good stepping stone for me.” Miller said.

Year two looks promising for the Red Raiders, sitting near the top of the GPAC standings and ranked nationally. Rotert said this team is playing well together, as they look to make an even deeper postseason run. “Year one on the job was really stressful, but really fun at the same time. There’s nothing else I’d rather be doing with my life.” Rotert said.

As the players and coaches look to build on a storied history.

Cooper Seamer, Dakota News Now.

